Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BioPorto A/S -admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to completion of rights issue

The share capital of BioPorto A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 26 June 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0011048619 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: BioPorto ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 336,693,005 shares (DKK 336,693,005) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 42,977,456 shares (DKK 42,977,456) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 379,670,461 shares (DKK 379,670,461) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BIOPOR ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3433 -----------------------------------------------------------