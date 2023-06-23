Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: 12.000%? – Ja, warum denn nicht?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893191 | ISIN: DK0011048619 | Ticker-Symbol: 2P4
Frankfurt
23.06.23
08:19 Uhr
0,153 Euro
+0,006
+3,80 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOPORTO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOPORTO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
23.06.2023 | 09:34
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BioPorto A/S -admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to completion of rights issue

The share capital of BioPorto A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading
and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 26 June 2023 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0011048619            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         BioPorto              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 336,693,005 shares (DKK 336,693,005)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        42,977,456 shares (DKK 42,977,456) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  379,670,461 shares (DKK 379,670,461)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 1                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BIOPOR               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3433                
-----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.