Embodied AI Era Arrived - Ubtech Humanoid Robot Appears in Hong Kong

From ChatGPT recently taking the news cycle by storm to the rapid development of large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) models, people continue to be shocked by how technology is changing the way of their lives. With the advances in AI maturity, the vision of "robots entering people's daily life" has truly become a reality. Against this background, leading humanoid robot companies such as UBTECH are attracting mainstream attention of capital markets. From June 8th to 9th, UBTECH was invited to participate in the 2023 Hong Kong Caixin Summer Summit. As the one and only humanoid robot company invited, UBTECH discussed hotspot topics with many renowned global political and business leaders, such as the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the new chapter of science and technological innovation. "Embodied AI" Era unlock infinite potential of humanoid robots market In recent years, benefiting from the accumulation of technological capabilities in China driven by innovation activities, the robot industry, which is tightly related to artificial intelligence, has flourished. Jimmy Zhang, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Board of Directors of UBTECH, pointed out at the summit that the rise of generative artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT will promote the leapfrog development of the humanoid robot industry, and the combination of the two can truly open a new era of "Embodied AI", which is a disruptive technology in the new round of industrial revolution. Analysts pointed out that humanoid robots are expected to prove the logic of "AI future applications extending from software to hardware" and to become the ultimate application of "AI+". The demand for humanoid robots has giant potential - its global market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 71% during 2021 to 2030. According to the data from Chinese Institute of Electronics, domestic robot market is expected to reach USD USD25.1 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 22% from 2020 to 2024. According to the McKinsey report, about 400 million jobs worldwide will be filled by automated robots by 2030. Based on a 20% penetration rate and the price range of a humanoid robot between RMB 150,000 and 200,000, the global humanoid robot market can reach a market space of RMB 12-16 trillion and a market size of RMB 85.5 billion in 2030. Just in January this year, a total of 17 Chinese government departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued the "Robot +" Akpplication Implementation Plan, focusing on 10 key application areas including manufacturing, agriculture, construction, energy, commercial logistics, medical health, elderly care services, education, business community services, safety emergency and extreme environment applications, breaking through more than 100 innovative application technologies and solutions for robotics, promoting over 200 typical robotics application scenarios with high technical skills, innovative application models and remarkable application results, and setting up a number of "Robot +" benchmarking model enterprises. On May 31st, Shenzhen also issued the "Action Plan of Accelerating the Promotion of High-quality Development and Application of Artificial Intelligence (2023-2024)", focusing on areas such as intelligent robots, developing research and applications of embodied general intelligent robots. This accelerates the establishment of Guangdong Humanoid Robot Manufacturing Innovation Center, gives full play to the manufacturing advantages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and carries out the large-scale application of humanoid robots. All the above promises the accelerating growth of the humanoid robot industry. Specific to UBTECH, the company has been a pioneer in the humanoid robot industry for more than 11 years, and now has the full-stack technical capabilities of humanoid robots. UBTECH has established technical barriers in robot motion planning and control, servo drives, computer vision, voice interaction, U-SLAM navigation, visual servoing, human-computer interaction, Robot System Assistant ROSA and other core technology areas. As of December 31st, 2022, the company has applied for more than 3,100 patents and has owned more than 1,600 authorized patents, of which invention patents account for nearly 50%. It is noteworthy that UBTECH is also developing humanoid robotics with general AI capabilities. Meanwhile, with AI technology as core and intelligent robotics as base, the company a smart robotic solution with hardware, software, service and content all integrated together, covering various industries such as AI education, smart logistics, smart wellness and elderly care, and business service, serving more than 900 enterprise-level customers across over 50 countries around the globe. At the summit, UBTECH Panda robot Youyou guided guests and demonstrated its robotic way of greeting, shaking hands, offering drinks, practicing Tai-Chi moves, and gesturing a heart symbol. Youyou was designed based on the giant panda's likeness as well as UBTECH's humanoid service robot Walker X, which was exclusively customized for the China Pavilion at the Dubai World Expo. It had served the China Pavilion at the Dubai Expo for 182 days, welcomed political and business guests and entrepreneurs from 45 countries, and served more than 1.76 million tourists from all over the world. Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area integrate their advantages in technological Research & Development, Ubtech accelerates international layout Zhitong Finance APP has noticed that Hong Kong has also been picking up speed of scientific and technological development in recent years. At the beginning of this year, the signing of "Mainland and Hong Kong Arrangement on Accelerating the Development of Hong Kong into International Innovation and Technology Centre", marked a new page of the collaboration between the Mainland and Hong Kong in innovation and technology. Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Li Jiachao, said in his opening speech that the HKSAR government should make good use of Hong Kong's distinctive advantages of its close connection with the world market and strong support from the motherland, actively dovetail itself with the "14th Five-Year Plan" (2021-25) and other national strategies such as the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and high-quality "Belt and Road" cooperation. Hong Kong should proactively integrate itself into the country's overall development and seize new opportunities for itself. In later keynote speech, Chan Mao-po, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, pointed out that science and technology is the primary driving force for economic development, the core for acceleration of economic empowerment, and the fundamental force for promoting green and sustainable development. UBTECH, as the leader of humanoid robotics industry based in the Greater Bay Area, also got a head start. Michael Tam, chief brand officer of UBTECH, said that the company's supply chain system has already integrated the resources of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, and thus is now ready to serve Hong Kong. Michael Tam further introduced UBTECH's blueprint of devoting itself into the integration of advantages between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Firstly, set up branch offices in Hong Kong. With solutions for scenarios such as artificial intelligence education, smart health care, and smart logistics, UBTECH can provide Hong Kong citizens with convenient, intelligent, and personalized services. Also, Hong Kong's internationalisation can help UBTECH gain market opportunities in Southeast Asia, and even in Europe and America, eventually propelling UBTECH to be a worldwide service provider. Secondly, take advantage of Hong Kong universities' academic achievements of scientific research and international scholarly exchanges to set up R&D centers that attracts more global talents and becomes a boost for UBTECH's technology research and development. Thirdly, promote service robots to take root in Hong Kong, and make Hong Kong a beneficiary for service robot platform applications, the window of cutting-edge technologies, as well as the place for after-sales service support. In the view of Zhitong Finance APP, with the promotion of policies and the huge industry potential, humanoid robots, as the ultimate form of embodied intelligence, will surely have promising development. It is a good time that frontier technology companies like UBTECH to make the most of the advantages of humanoid robots and contribute a positive force of technological innovation to the high-quality integration and development of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. File: Embodied AI Era Arrived - Ubtech Humanoid Robot Appears in Hong Kong 23/06/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

