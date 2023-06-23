Anzeige
Freitag, 23.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Dow Jones News
23.06.2023 | 10:13
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Embodied AI Era Arrived - Ubtech Humanoid Robot Appears in Hong Kong

DJ Embodied AI Era Arrived - Ubtech Humanoid Robot Appears in Hong Kong 

EQS Newswire / 23/06/2023 / 15:42 UTC+8 
Embodied AI Era Arrived - Ubtech Humanoid Robot Appears in Hong Kong 
From ChatGPT recently taking the news cycle by storm to the rapid development of large-scale artificial intelligence 
(AI) models, people continue to be shocked by how technology is changing the way of their lives. With the advances in 
AI maturity, the vision of "robots entering people's daily life" has truly become a reality. Against this background, 
leading humanoid robot companies such as UBTECH are attracting mainstream attention of capital markets. 
From June 8th to 9th, UBTECH was invited to participate in the 2023 Hong Kong Caixin Summer Summit. As the one and only 
humanoid robot company invited, UBTECH discussed hotspot topics with many renowned global political and business 
leaders, such as the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the new chapter of science and 
technological innovation. 
"Embodied AI" Era unlock infinite potential of humanoid robots market 
In recent years, benefiting from the accumulation of technological capabilities in China driven by innovation 
activities, the robot industry, which is tightly related to artificial intelligence, has flourished. Jimmy Zhang, Chief 
Financial Officer and Secretary of the Board of Directors of UBTECH, pointed out at the summit that the rise of 
generative artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT will promote the leapfrog development of the humanoid robot 
industry, and the combination of the two can truly open a new era of "Embodied AI", which is a disruptive technology in 
the new round of industrial revolution. 
Analysts pointed out that humanoid robots are expected to prove the logic of "AI future applications extending from 
software to hardware" and to become the ultimate application of "AI+". The demand for humanoid robots has giant 
potential - its global market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 71% during 2021 to 2030. According to the data 
from Chinese Institute of Electronics, domestic robot market is expected to reach USD USD25.1 billion in 2024, with a 
CAGR of 22% from 2020 to 2024. 
According to the McKinsey report, about 400 million jobs worldwide will be filled by automated robots by 2030. Based on 
a 20% penetration rate and the price range of a humanoid robot between RMB 150,000 and 200,000, the global humanoid 
robot market can reach a market space of RMB 12-16 trillion and a market size of RMB 85.5 billion in 2030. 
Just in January this year, a total of 17 Chinese government departments including the Ministry of Industry and 
Information Technology issued the "Robot +" Akpplication Implementation Plan, focusing on 10 key application areas 
including manufacturing, agriculture, construction, energy, commercial logistics, medical health, elderly care 
services, education, business community services, safety emergency and extreme environment applications, breaking 
through more than 100 innovative application technologies and solutions for robotics, promoting over 200 typical 
robotics application scenarios with high technical skills, innovative application models and remarkable application 
results, and setting up a number of "Robot +" benchmarking model enterprises. 
On May 31st, Shenzhen also issued the "Action Plan of Accelerating the Promotion of High-quality Development and 
Application of Artificial Intelligence (2023-2024)", focusing on areas such as intelligent robots, developing research 
and applications of embodied general intelligent robots. This accelerates the establishment of Guangdong Humanoid Robot 
Manufacturing Innovation Center, gives full play to the manufacturing advantages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao 
Greater Bay Area, and carries out the large-scale application of humanoid robots. All the above promises the 
accelerating growth of the humanoid robot industry. 
Specific to UBTECH, the company has been a pioneer in the humanoid robot industry for more than 11 years, and now has 
the full-stack technical capabilities of humanoid robots. UBTECH has established technical barriers in robot motion 
planning and control, servo drives, computer vision, voice interaction, U-SLAM navigation, visual servoing, 
human-computer interaction, Robot System Assistant ROSA and other core technology areas. As of December 31st, 2022, the 
company has applied for more than 3,100 patents and has owned more than 1,600 authorized patents, of which invention 
patents account for nearly 50%. It is noteworthy that UBTECH is also developing humanoid robotics with general AI 
capabilities. 
Meanwhile, with AI technology as core and intelligent robotics as base, the company a smart robotic solution with 
hardware, software, service and content all integrated together, covering various industries such as AI education, 
smart logistics, smart wellness and elderly care, and business service, serving more than 900 enterprise-level 
customers across over 50 countries around the globe. 
At the summit, UBTECH Panda robot Youyou guided guests and demonstrated its robotic way of greeting, shaking hands, 
offering drinks, practicing Tai-Chi moves, and gesturing a heart symbol. Youyou was designed based on the giant panda's 
likeness as well as UBTECH's humanoid service robot Walker X, which was exclusively customized for the China Pavilion 
at the Dubai World Expo. It had served the China Pavilion at the Dubai Expo for 182 days, welcomed political and 
business guests and entrepreneurs from 45 countries, and served more than 1.76 million tourists from all over the 
world. 
Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area integrate their advantages in technological Research & Development, Ubtech 
accelerates international layout 
Zhitong Finance APP has noticed that Hong Kong has also been picking up speed of scientific and technological 
development in recent years. At the beginning of this year, the signing of "Mainland and Hong Kong Arrangement on 
Accelerating the Development of Hong Kong into International Innovation and Technology Centre", marked a new page of 
the collaboration between the Mainland and Hong Kong in innovation and technology. 
Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Li Jiachao, said in his opening speech that the 
HKSAR government should make good use of Hong Kong's distinctive advantages of its close connection with the world 
market and strong support from the motherland, actively dovetail itself with the "14th Five-Year Plan" (2021-25) and 
other national strategies such as the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and high-quality 
"Belt and Road" cooperation. Hong Kong should proactively integrate itself into the country's overall development and 
seize new opportunities for itself. 
In later keynote speech, Chan Mao-po, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, 
pointed out that science and technology is the primary driving force for economic development, the core for 
acceleration of economic empowerment, and the fundamental force for promoting green and sustainable development. 
UBTECH, as the leader of humanoid robotics industry based in the Greater Bay Area, also got a head start. Michael Tam, 
chief brand officer of UBTECH, said that the company's supply chain system has already integrated the resources of 
Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, and thus is now ready to serve Hong Kong. 
Michael Tam further introduced UBTECH's blueprint of devoting itself into the integration of advantages between Hong 
Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Firstly, set up branch offices in Hong Kong. With solutions for scenarios such as 
artificial intelligence education, smart health care, and smart logistics, UBTECH can provide Hong Kong citizens with 
convenient, intelligent, and personalized services. Also, Hong Kong's internationalisation can help UBTECH gain market 
opportunities in Southeast Asia, and even in Europe and America, eventually propelling UBTECH to be a worldwide service 
provider. Secondly, take advantage of Hong Kong universities' academic achievements of scientific research and 
international scholarly exchanges to set up R&D centers that attracts more global talents and becomes a boost for 
UBTECH's technology research and development. Thirdly, promote service robots to take root in Hong Kong, and make Hong 
Kong a beneficiary for service robot platform applications, the window of cutting-edge technologies, as well as the 
place for after-sales service support. 
In the view of Zhitong Finance APP, with the promotion of policies and the huge industry potential, humanoid robots, as 
the ultimate form of embodied intelligence, will surely have promising development. It is a good time that frontier 
technology companies like UBTECH to make the most of the advantages of humanoid robots and contribute a positive force 
of technological innovation to the high-quality integration and development of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. 
 
File: Embodied AI Era Arrived - Ubtech Humanoid Robot Appears in Hong Kong 
23/06/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1664331&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2023 03:42 ET (07:42 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
