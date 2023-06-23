Trace Minerals Research: Trace Minerals' New Zerolyte Wins 2023 Mindful Award for Hydration Product of the Year

OGDEN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Trace Minerals, America's number one selling trace mineral, liquid magnesium, and performance nutrition brand and the leading provider of trace mineral-based supplements for over 50 years, is proud to announce that its new ZEROLyte electrolyte drink mix has won a 2023 Mindful Award for the Hydration Product of the Year. The Mindful Awards Program is an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer packaged goods.

ZEROLyte Electrolyte Drink Mix

ZEROLyte is an electrolyte drink mix that will give you the hydration you need to keep you going stronger and better without the sugar, carbs, or calories of other hydration drinks.

This year's program attracted more than 1,650 nominations from companies all over the world. The winners were selected based on a variety of criteria, ranging from impact, credibility, health, transparency, and more. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer packaged goods industry.

"We're really proud and honored to receive this award for such a well-formulated product," said Kamini Natarajan, Chief Marketing Officer of Trace Minerals. "We have great relationships with all our retailers and many of them came to us asking for a product just like ZEROLyte. As a pioneer in electrolyte engineering, we were up to the task of creating a product that tastes great, is effective for electrolyte replacement, and warrants our 100% money back guarantee. Since its launch in March, it's been nothing but successful to the point that we're having a difficult time keeping it in stock because of its tremendous popularity. It's a good problem to have."

ZEROLyte is a sodium and electrolyte drink mix aimed at replenishing essential electrolytes lost through exercise and other daily activities to keep the body hydrated and full of energy. ZEROLyte is full of high-quality ingredients including ancient sea salt, coconut water, potassium, magnesium, and a full spectrum of ionic trace minerals from ConcenTrace®. The Ancient Sea Salt is sourced from underground salt deposits that are rich in trace minerals and is pure, unrefined, and unadulterated. ZEROLyte comes in three delicious flavors: Salty Orange, Salty Citrus, and Salty Watermelon. It is certified vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free, paleo-friendly, and Keto-friendly. A 30-packet, 30-serving box retails for $37.99.

About Trace Minerals

For over 50 years, Trace Minerals (www.traceminerals.com) has been helping people everywhere remineralize their bodies (achieve and maintain the ideal level of trace minerals that are just right for them) because they know the profound impact it can have on their ability to live better every single day. Trace Minerals is the exclusive provider of ConcenTrace® Trace Mineral Drops, a concentrated seawater complex that contains a full spectrum of trace minerals and elements that is in precisely the proportion our bodies require and is essential to a healthy daily foundation. All products are 100% satisfaction guaranteed.

