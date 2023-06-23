First North Denmark: Jobindex A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Jobindex A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark because of the company's request for removal as informed by the company on 2 June 2023. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 30 June 2023. ISIN: DK0060088367 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Jobindex ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of DKK 1): 900,000 shares (DKK 900,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 21367087 ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 5020 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: JOBNDX ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 41392 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66