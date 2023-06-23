Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: 12.000%? – Ja, warum denn nicht?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.06.2023 | 13:46
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Jobindex A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Jobindex A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Denmark because of the company's request for removal as informed by the company
on 2 June 2023. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark is 30 June 2023. 



ISIN:             DK0060088367        
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:             Jobindex          
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of DKK 1): 900,000 shares (DKK 900,000)
----------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:           21367087          
----------------------------------------------------------
ICB:             5020            
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          JOBNDX           
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         41392            
----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.