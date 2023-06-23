Noetic Cyber Wins Best Risk Management and Best Emerging Technology Awards at SC Awards Europe 2023

Noetic Platform recognized for innovation and leadership in cyber risk management.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Noetic Cyber, an innovator and leader in attack surface and exposure management, today announced that the Noetic Cyber Asset Intelligence and Controls Platform has been recognized as a winner in two categories at SC Awards Europe 2023: Best Risk Management for the second consecutive year, as well as Best Emerging Technology. Presented by SC Magazine, these awards recognize and reward products and services that continue to stand out from the crowd, exceeding customer expectations to help defeat imminent threats and cybersecurity attacks.

The Noetic Cyber Asset Intelligence and Controls platform is a cloud-based solution that brings an innovative approach to helping security leaders understand and address exposure management challenges. Using data science techniques to draw new insights from security data, the Noetic platform leverages existing security and IT management tools to highlight security coverage gaps, control drift and high-risk vulnerabilities, making these insights actionable with an integrated workflow and automation engine.

"We are honored to be recognized again by SC Awards Europe for our technology innovation," said Paul Ayers, CEO and co-founder at Noetic Cyber. "The Noetic team is working hard to help our customers to better understand and manage asset exposure and reduce cyber risk. The SC Awards Europe are one of the most prestigious awards in cybersecurity, and we are proud to have been selected by their CISO judging panel as one of the industry's leading solutions for the second year running."

