Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2023) - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQB: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Excelsior. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General and Special Meeting on June 22, 2023 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:
Votes for
% Votes for
|Votes withheld
|% Votes withheld
|Stephen Twyerould
|137,059,321
|98.30
|2,374,766
|1.70
|Colin Kinley
|136,609,640
|97.97
|2,824,447
|2.03
|Fred DuVal
|136,892,121
|98.18
|2,541,966
|1.82
|Michael Haworth
|136,905,321
|98.19
|2,528,766
|1.81
|Stephen Axcell
|134,084,932
|96.16
|5,349,155
|3.84
Shareholders at the Annual General and Special Meeting also voted in favour of: (i) setting the number directors at five; (ii) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors; (iii); approving the Company's stock option plan; (iv) approving the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan; and (v) approving Excelsior's Performance Share Unit Plan.
