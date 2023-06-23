Nationbuilder Names Gina Davis as Chief Technology Officer, Ushering in Next Phase of Technological Innovation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / NationBuilder, the leading software provider for politics and advocacy, today announced the appointment of Gina Davis as the company's Chief Technology Officer. Davis most recently served as the company's Vice President of Engineering. The news of her promotion comes in time for worldwide celebrations of International Women in Engineering Day.

As CTO, Davis will be responsible for overseeing the company's technical teams, with a focus on driving innovation and scaling technological infrastructure to support the company's growth. A long-time member of NationBuilder's majority-female leadership team, Davis has been instrumental in leading the company's efforts to improve the accessibility and user experience of its products, with a focus on developing solutions that meet the unique needs of a diverse customer base.

"I am thrilled to announce that Gina Davis will be stepping into the role of Chief Technology Officer," said Lea Endres, CEO and co-founder of NationBuilder. "As our head of engineering, Gina helped us develop software and systems to equip leaders around the world. There is no one better to serve as our CTO, guiding the acceleration of our technological innovation to meet the needs of our customers as we enter a new phase of growth."

NationBuilder is the world's most-used software for politics and advocacy, with customers in over 100 countries. Working to get the tools of democracy into the hands of millions of people around the world, the company has an enduring commitment to access, ensuring a low starting price for over a decade.

"I am honored to take on the role of Chief Technology Officer at NationBuilder," said Davis. "NationBuilder's vision is rooted in freedom and opportunity. It transforms technology leadership and software innovation into a means of strengthening community and facilitating change. I am excited to help scale that impact globally."

Prior to NationBuilder, Davis helped facilitate two major corporate acquisitions as a senior technical advisor, first at Sendia, making it the first-ever corporate acquisition by Salesforce, and later at CityGrid, in its successful acquisition of Felix.

About NationBuilder

A mission-driven software company, NationBuilder has served over 100,000 customers in 110 countries around the world since 2011. NationBuilder's human-centric, fully integrated software platform helps leaders of all kinds - from individuals stepping into leadership for the first time to the heads of political parties, international networks, Top 100 charities, and Fortune 500 companies - mobilize their supporters and advocate for change. NationBuilder's customers are building the future everywhere, from Nobel Peace Prize winner ICAN reaching 50 ratifications of a historic UN treaty banning nuclear weapons in Switzerland to National Bloc bringing Beirut citizens emergency aid and the tools for democracy in Lebanon. The software includes a dynamic people database, website hosting, email and text message communications, donations and fundraising. For more information, please visit https://nationbuilder.com/.

