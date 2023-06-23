The Ethiopian government has secured financing from the World Bank through the Access to Distributed Electricity and Lighting in Ethiopia (ADELE) program for 20 solar minigrid projects.The Ethiopian Electric Utility has launched a tender for the construction of 20 solar minigrids across several parts of Ethiopia. According to the tender document, which was published on the website arifchereta.com, the projects will be located in the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and People's (SNNP) region, as well as in the Amhara, Somali, Oromia, and Sidama regions. Interested developers have until Aug. 15 ...

