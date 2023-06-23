Proton Green, LLC: Proton Green Initiates Production at St. Johns Dome Phase I Helium Plant

Flagship Production Plant Makes Proton Green a Top 10 Helium Producer in North America

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green" or the "Company"), the operator of one of the leading helium, beverage grade CO2, and carbon sequestration hubs in North America, announced startup of its Phase I Helium Extraction Plant at its St. Johns Dome asset, which spans approximately 150,000 contiguous acres. The St. Johns asset is located in Apache County, Arizona, atop one of the largest helium and carbon dioxide reservoirs in North America, with an estimated 33 billion cubic feet of helium and 9 trillion cubic feet of CO2 in accessible reservoirs. Notably, both helium and CO2 produced from the region contain no hydrocarbon component.

With its initiation of production at its Phase I Helium Extraction Plant, Proton Green joins the Top 10 ranks as a helium producer in North America, being junior to Exxon, Kinder Morgan, NASCO, and partners in the U.S. Strategic Helium Reserve. Proton Green's Phase I Helium Extraction Plant will reach nameplate production capacity over the next several weeks, as standard ramp and risk management procedures are executed. Proton Green's production has been contracted for fixed-price offtake with two multi-national industrial gas distribution and marketing companies.

Steve Looper, Chief Executive Officer of Proton Green, LLC commented, "We are incredibly proud to announce the startup of our largest production facility to date. This company milestone culminates nearly 12 months of construction and the deployment of both state-of-the-art facilities as well as leading edge operating procedures. We will initiate delivery of production from the plant and use our learnings from Phase I to optimize the completion of our Phase II Plant, which is expected to begin construction in the third quarter of 2023. We are incredibly thankful to our construction and technology partners, as well as our offtake partners for their continued confidence in Proton Green."

Proton Green LLC, is poised to become one of the leading North American producers of helium and beverage grade CO2, while also building out its position as one of the leading carbon sequestration operators in North America. With operating control over the St. Johns Field, a152,000 acre property in Apache County, Arizona, the Company controls a massive helium reservoir, CO2 reservoir and carbon storage basin. Both helium and beverage grade CO2 remain in short supply. Helium is used to cool magnets in MRI systems, as the temperate of silicon during semiconductor manufacturing, for space and satellite system applications, as well as in many other critical technologies. Carbon capture and sequestration is fast becoming a climate imperative, and the Company has the ability to inject up to 22 million metric tons of CO2 per year at its primary basin, and over one billion tons of total storage capacity. Company website: https://www.protongreen.com/

