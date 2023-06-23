Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC Announces Investment In KW Services, LLC

SOUTH BEND, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC ("Craft Work"), a strategic investor exclusively focused on mechanical, electrical, and other related specialty contracting firms, is pleased to announce the completion of a control investment in KW Services, LLC ("Koontz-Wagner") through its Midwestern-focused platform, Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC. Koontz-Wagner will remain under its current name and continue to be helmed by Corey Noland as President, who has been with the company for over 13 years.

Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, Koontz-Wagner's roots go back to 1921 when it was founded as an electrical motor repair shop. Today, Koontz-Wagner offers a full suite of electrical contracting services including on-site maintenance, industrial automation, electronic repair, preventative maintenance, new construction projects, and electric motor repair along with on-site installation and testing of electric motors. Additionally, the company is a highly reputable solar installation contractor for utility-scale solar projects throughout the State of Indiana. Its high quality Industrial, Institutional, and Commercial customer base includes Honeywell, The University of Notre Dame, Elkhart General Hospital, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Gephart Electric, McCormick & Company, Cleveland-Cliffs, and many more.

"Craft Work understands it is our culture and employees who make Koontz-Wagner the premier electrical contractor in the South Bend region and beyond," said Corey Noland. "Craft Work's deep knowledge and experience, along with their track record of success, will provide Koontz-Wagner with a strong partner as we pursue new opportunities," added Noland.

"Koontz-Wagner is a truly impressive company with a great culture, a talented management team and a dedicated, highly skilled union workforce. Koontz-Wagner is an important addition to our Mid-Am Building Solutions platform and we look forward to supporting the team in their growth plans," said Jeremy McGuire, President of Craft Work.

"Indiana is seeing a surge in utility-scale solar development throughout the state. As highlighted by their performance on the 188MW Honeysuckle Solar Farm in New Carlisle, Indiana, Koontz-Wagner has already distinguished itself as a full-service lead contractor covering all aspects of solar installation, including civil work, post setting and panel erection, cable connections and controls. We will support them as they pursue more utility-scale solar work. Supporting energy transition, efficiency and resiliency efforts are important priorities for Craft Work, and Koontz-Wagner's business aligns very well in that regard," said Dave Orinski, Senior Vice President of Craft Work.

About Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC

Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC, is focused on making strategic investments that help grow mechanical, electrical and other related specialty contracting firms. Craft Work Capital, LLC is led by Jeremy McGuire and David Orinski, who together have more than 40 years of combined strategic, transactional and financing experience. Their industry experience and track record of success provides insight as to what makes these businesses tick and how to create value. For more information on Craft Work Capital, LLC, please visit http://www.craftworkcap.com.

About KW Services

Tracing its roots back to 1921, KW Services is a leading provider of mission-critical electrical contracting services primarily serving the highly attractive education, industrial, healthcare, gaming and government markets in South Bend, IN and the surrounding areas. Koontz-Wagner provides expertise and quality service in all areas of electrical contracting. For more information, please visit https://www.koontzwagnerservices.com.

