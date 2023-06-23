Boss Laser Announces New Product, the LSR Hybrid - All-in-One CO2 Laser and CNC Machine

Boss Laser, an industry leader in manufacturing of laser engraving and cutting equipment, has done it again with a new addition to their lineup that will help you take your business to the next level.

SANFORD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Introducing the LSR Hybrid - Boss Laser's latest innovation that is set to transform the laser cutting and engraving industry. Equipped with both a CO2 laser and CNC spindle, this cutting-edge tool is incredibly versatile and can handle a wide range of materials and applications with exceptional precision.

Boss LSR Hybrid CNC and CO2 Laser Combo

This is the second new product release of 2023 from Boss Laser, following the 'Alignment Tool Kit' that was released earlier this year. Both new products were spearheaded by Kevin Lucas, the Director of New Business Development at Boss Laser.

Designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA, the LSR Hybrid comes with 155 watts of CO2 laser power and a 2.2KW (3HP) Air Cooled CNC Spindle. Boss Laser is proud to offer custom options for the LSR Hybrid machine, including a work area that is 4'x4', 5'x10', 6'x12', or larger builds, to suit your needs. The optional braille insertion tool with programming gives you all you need for creating quality ADA-compliant signage.

The LSR Hybrid also includes a mobile PC Workstation that has a 22" multi-touch panel and Intel Core i5 processor, that is pre-loaded with USA-based BossCAM software and control system for a complete, all-in-one, turn-key interface for multi-tool control and full CAD design.

Todd Rice, President and CEO of Boss Laser: "This machine has the ability to process both metal and non-metal materials simultaneously with either a CO2 Laser or CNC Router End Mill, all while being controlled by one easy-to-use software that Boss has engineered. We believe this is a breakthrough for our team, our customers, and the industry as a whole."

The LSR is now available for purchase and is a must-have addition to any fabrication facility, from sign-making, automotive, aerospace, and custom shops, that value efficiency, precision, speed, and versatility. With Boss Laser's unrivaled customer support and technical services, investing in the LSR is a guaranteed return on investment for years to come.

For more information about the LSR Hybrid, please visit BossLaser.com/Boss-LSR-Hybrid or contact a member of the Boss Laser Sales Team at 407-878-0880 or Sales@BossLaser.com.

Contact Information:

Ashley Cirrincione

Sales Manager

ashley@bosslaser.com

407-878-0880

SOURCE: Boss Laser

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763304/Boss-Laser-Announces-New-Product-the-LSR-Hybrid--All-in-One-CO2-Laser-and-CNC-Machine