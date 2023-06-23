Anzeige
23.06.2023
Ministry of Hajj: Millions of pilgrims eager to witness traditional Saudi welcoming culture

Millions of pilgrims eager to witness traditional Saudi welcoming culture

PR Newswire

MECCA, Saudi Arabia, June 23, 2023

MECCA, Saudi Arabia, June 23, 2023 The people of Saudi Arabia believe that hospitality is one of the main deep-rooted values in their culture which was passed on by many generations over hundreds of years, a fact that is not left unnoticed by millions of pilgrims who come to the Kingdom every year to perform Hajj rituals.

The welcoming culture of Saudi Arabia reflects a unique value on every aspect of Hajj, as pilgrims coming from about 193 countries are dubbed "the guests of Allah" whose presence on Saudi lands is cherished by the authorities who launched a specific service program, in line with the Saudi 2030 Vision, to provide an opportunity for more Muslims to perform both Hajj and Umrah to the best of their abilities.

Hajj Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah stated that the program monitors the pilgrim's journey to the Grand Mosque of Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina from the very beginning until the very end to explore new ideas for facilitating the procedures of issuing visas, increasing the number of flights, and enhancing services at airports and entry points.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has prepared special welcoming programs via its cadres at 6 airports designated to receive the pilgrims, as well as other ports and land outlets, including Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport, where the first vanguard of pilgrims were received on May 21, 2023 with flowers, Zamzam water, dates and Saudi coffee.

A few months ago, the Saudi Ministry of Culture celebrated its 2022 Year of Saudi Coffee initiative, which features the famous drink as the official hospitality beverage according to customs and traditions, and comes as an important element of Saudi Arabia's rich culture for offering deep connotations of generosity, hospitality, and cultural diversity.

Furthermore, the Kingdom's Tourism Authority announced that Saudi Arabia had received 62 million tourist visits in 2022, with 29.5 million visits coming from abroad, which only indicates how tourists enjoy a good experience when interacting with the hospitable Saudi society.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129371/Ministry_of_Hajj.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/millions-of-pilgrims-eager-to-witness-traditional-saudi-welcoming-culture-301861028.html

