K2 Partnering Solutions Acquires Consulting Firm Aquient

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / K2 Partnering Solutions, the global leader in consultative technology and talent solutions, today announced its acquisition of Aquient, a leading customer experience and digital transformation consultancy in the Asia-Pacific region.

The acquisition, which is K2's ninth in the last two years, will enhance K2's managed solutions capabilities in the enterprise applications space, expand its global footprint, and deliver even greater value to clients worldwide.

Aquient's interdisciplinary teams support their clients across customer experience design, data science, machine learning, marketing technology, and CRM. Their expertise will complement K2's existing enterprise services, delivering comprehensive, future-proof solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age.

"The acquisition of Aquient is a significant milestone for K2 Partnering Solutions," said Antonio Gulino, CEO of K2. "Aquient has built a strong reputation for its deep expertise and a customer-centric, data-driven approach that creates seamless experiences across all digital touchpoints. I'm excited to bring their talent, capabilities, and client portfolio into the K2 family. This acquisition strengthens our ability to provide end-to-end solutions and further solidifies our position as a global leader in technology solutions."

Commenting on the acquisition, Chenda Ando, Managing Director APAC, at K2 said: "With this acquisition, K2 expands its presence in Asia and strengthens its commitment to providing top-quality services within the Salesforce/CRM ecosystem to our customers in Asia and the rest of the world. The acquisition represents a strategic move for K2, providing opportunities to leverage Aquient's customer experience design, data science, marketing technology, and CRM expertise and resources. We are excited to welcome Aquient to the K2 family and look forward to a bright future together."

James Storrier, Aquient Founder and CEO, says the acquisition makes perfect sense. "This is the beginning of a new chapter in the evolution of Aquient. Our aspiration has always been to become a regional force in customer-centric, data-driven digital marketing, technology and CRM. We have discovered that K2 shares that aspiration as well as our values. Being part of K2 will now allow us to accelerate our vision both inside Aquient and for our clients. We are excited to add our regional expertise into the mix and for the new opportunities available to us now we have the support and scale of K2 behind us."

