Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2023) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern) is pleased to announce that it will be joining a Partnership Development Activity (PDA) delegation to the United Kingdom on Critical Minerals from June 26-29. The delegation is organized by the High Commission of Canada in London, UK, and funded by the Trade Commissioner Service through the Canadian International Innovation Program.

The delegation will bring together private sector and government leaders from the critical minerals industry in Canada and UK businesses and organizations involved in the space for four days of events curated to forge ties and explore opportunities for collaboration in the energy transition.

"We are honored to be included in such an important delegation as we explore ways to leverage the strength of our two countries to advance toward a global net-zero future," said Northern Graphite Chief Executive Officer Hugues Jacquemin. "Collaboration is critical to the energy transition and to building sustainable critical minerals supply chains, and Northern Graphite, as a sustainable, integrated, mine-to-market company, is committed to playing its part."

Scheduled delegation highlights include a day-long partnering event organized by the High Commission of Canada in collaboration with Innovate UK and aimed at fostering industrial R&D partnerships between Canadian and UK organizations, and a visit by the Canadian delegation of businesses and key organizations to the Battery Cells & Systems Expo at the NEC in Birmingham on June 28-29.

On March 6, Canada and the UK signed the Critical Minerals Supply Chain Dialogue to Strengthen Collaboration to deepen engagement and cooperation on critical minerals, prioritize critical minerals security of supply and joint economic prosperity, and attain high environmental, social and governance standards (ESG) and innovation throughout the value chain.

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high value products critical to the green economy including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern is the only significant graphite producing company in North America and will become the third largest producer outside of China when its Namibian operations come back online. The Company also has two large scale development projects, Bissett Creek in Ontario, and Okanjande in Namibia, that have the potential to generate continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

About the Trade Commissioner Service

The Trade Commissioner Service (TCS) helps Canadian businesses of all sizes succeed in international markets with export advisory services, funding and accelerator programs. With a presence in more than 160 cities worldwide, the TCS can help you go global.

