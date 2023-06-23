Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Result of AGM
London, June 23
Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Energy Solutions plc was held today at 2.30pm at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.
The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed. All resolutions were approved on a show of hands at the meeting. The results of the proxy votes received in advance of the meeting are reported below:
|Resolution
|Ordinary/ Special
|For
|Against
|Withheld
Votes
|Total votes cast
|No. of votes
|%
|No. of votes
|%
|1. To receive the Annual Financial Report
|Ordinary
|106,022,259
|99.99
|450
|0.01
|0
|106,022,709
|2. To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration
|Ordinary
|105,995,725
|99.97
|26,984
|0.03
|0
|106,022,709
|3. To re-elect Michel Meeùs as a Director of the Company
|Ordinary
|99,121,750
|93.49
|6,900,959
|6.51
|0
|106,022,709
|4. To re-elect Fady Khallouf as a Director of the Company
|Ordinary
|99,121,750
|93.49
|6,900,959
|6.51
|0
|106,022,709
|5. To re-elect Jacques Mahaux as a Director of the Company
|Ordinary
|99,121,750
|93.49
|6,900,959
|6.51
|0
|106,022,709
|6. To re-elect Lillia Jolibois as a Director of the Company
|Ordinary
|99,121,750
|93.49
|6,900,959
|6.51
|0
|106,022,709
|7. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director of the Company
|Ordinary
|86,363,099
|87.10
|12,785,635
|12.90
|6,873,975
|99,148,734
|8. To re-appoint Moore Kingston Smith LLP as auditor
|Ordinary
|99,121,750
|99.97
|26,984
|0.03
|6,873,975
|99,148,734
|9. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees.
|Ordinary
|105,995,725
|99.97
|26,984
|0.03
|0
|106,022,709
|10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.
|Ordinary
|99,064,786
|99.92
|83,948
|0.08
|6,873,975
|99,148,734
|11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights.
|Special
|99,051,331
|99.90
|97,403
|0.10
|6,873,975
|99,148,734
|12. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.
|Special
|105,995,725
|99.97
|26,984
|0.03
|0
|106,022,709
|13. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice.
|Special
|105,995,725
|99.97
|26,984
|0.03
|0
|106,022,709
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.
Copies of the resolutions passed as special resolutions at the AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.
Ben Harber
Secretary
23rdJune 2022