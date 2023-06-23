Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: 12.000%? – Ja, warum denn nicht?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWMF | ISIN: GB00B12WC938 | Ticker-Symbol: CPD
Frankfurt
23.06.23
08:08 Uhr
0,014 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.06.2023 | 17:30
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Result of AGM

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 23

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Energy Solutions plc was held today at 2.30pm at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed. All resolutions were approved on a show of hands at the meeting. The results of the proxy votes received in advance of the meeting are reported below:

ResolutionOrdinary/ SpecialForAgainstWithheld
Votes		Total votes cast
No. of votes%No. of votes%
1. To receive the Annual Financial ReportOrdinary106,022,25999.994500.010106,022,709
2. To approve the Directors' Annual Report on RemunerationOrdinary105,995,72599.9726,9840.030106,022,709
3. To re-elect Michel Meeùs as a Director of the CompanyOrdinary99,121,75093.496,900,9596.510106,022,709
4. To re-elect Fady Khallouf as a Director of the CompanyOrdinary99,121,75093.496,900,9596.510106,022,709
5. To re-elect Jacques Mahaux as a Director of the CompanyOrdinary99,121,75093.496,900,9596.510106,022,709
6. To re-elect Lillia Jolibois as a Director of the CompanyOrdinary99,121,75093.496,900,9596.510106,022,709
7. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director of the CompanyOrdinary86,363,09987.1012,785,63512.906,873,97599,148,734
8. To re-appoint Moore Kingston Smith LLP as auditorOrdinary99,121,75099.9726,9840.036,873,97599,148,734
9. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees.Ordinary105,995,72599.9726,9840.030106,022,709
10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.Ordinary99,064,78699.9283,9480.086,873,97599,148,734
11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights.Special99,051,33199.9097,4030.106,873,97599,148,734
12. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.Special105,995,72599.9726,9840.030106,022,709
13. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice.Special105,995,72599.9726,9840.030106,022,709

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

Copies of the resolutions passed as special resolutions at the AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

Ben Harber

Secretary

23rdJune 2022

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.