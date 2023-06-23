Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 23

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Energy Solutions plc was held today at 2.30pm at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed. All resolutions were approved on a show of hands at the meeting. The results of the proxy votes received in advance of the meeting are reported below:

Resolution Ordinary/ Special For Against Withheld

Votes Total votes cast No. of votes % No. of votes % 1. To receive the Annual Financial Report Ordinary 106,022,259 99.99 450 0.01 0 106,022,709 2. To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration Ordinary 105,995,725 99.97 26,984 0.03 0 106,022,709 3. To re-elect Michel Meeùs as a Director of the Company Ordinary 99,121,750 93.49 6,900,959 6.51 0 106,022,709 4. To re-elect Fady Khallouf as a Director of the Company Ordinary 99,121,750 93.49 6,900,959 6.51 0 106,022,709 5. To re-elect Jacques Mahaux as a Director of the Company Ordinary 99,121,750 93.49 6,900,959 6.51 0 106,022,709 6. To re-elect Lillia Jolibois as a Director of the Company Ordinary 99,121,750 93.49 6,900,959 6.51 0 106,022,709 7. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director of the Company Ordinary 86,363,099 87.10 12,785,635 12.90 6,873,975 99,148,734 8. To re-appoint Moore Kingston Smith LLP as auditor Ordinary 99,121,750 99.97 26,984 0.03 6,873,975 99,148,734 9. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees. Ordinary 105,995,725 99.97 26,984 0.03 0 106,022,709 10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. Ordinary 99,064,786 99.92 83,948 0.08 6,873,975 99,148,734 11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights. Special 99,051,331 99.90 97,403 0.10 6,873,975 99,148,734 12. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares. Special 105,995,725 99.97 26,984 0.03 0 106,022,709 13. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice. Special 105,995,725 99.97 26,984 0.03 0 106,022,709

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

Copies of the resolutions passed as special resolutions at the AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

Ben Harber

Secretary

23rdJune 2022