Vikram's new joint venture will build a 4 GW solar module production facility in Brighton, Colorado, followed by a wafer and ingot facility in a Southern State.From pv magazine USA Vikram Solar, an India-based solar module producer, has partnered with investors Phalanx Impact Partners and Das & Co. to create a U.S. joint venture, VSK Energy LLC. The new company plans to invest up to $1.5 billion to develop a vertically integrated solar manufacturing operation. The first phase of the investment consists of a $250 million investment to establish the Colorado module manufacturing facility in a recently ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...