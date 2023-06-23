Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions by the Board of Directors

Regulatory News:

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516) (Paris:POXEL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare metabolic disorders, today announces that it held its ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 21, 2023. The meeting was held at the Mercure Hotel, Lyon Centre Saxe Lafayette, 29 rue de Bonnel, 69003 LYON, France.

With a quorum of 27.4%, the shareholders approved all the resolutions that were recommended by the Board of Directors, including the financial statements for the 2022 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and the Directors, as well as delegations related to financial transactions granted to the Board of Directors.

Shareholders also approved the renewal of Mr. Mohamed Khoso Baluch, Mr. Thomas Kuhn et Ms. Pascale Boissel as Board members.

Details on the voting results, as well as the presentation that was made during the meeting, will be available later today on the Company's website, in the Investors Shareholder Info Annual General Meeting Documents section.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders. For the treatment of NASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) met its primary endpoint in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). In rare diseases, development of PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is focused on the treatment of adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, is marketed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan by Sumitomo Pharma and Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, and eleven other Asian countries. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230623497719/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations Media

Aurélie Bozza

Investor Relations Communication Senior Director

aurelie.bozza@poxelpharma.com

+33 6 99 81 08 36

Elizabeth Woo

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Communication

elizabeth.woo@poxelpharma.com

NewCap

Emmanuel Huynh or Arthur Rouillé

poxel@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 94