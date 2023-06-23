du upgrades its Direct-to-Home services at the 7/8° West orbital position to power dedicated high-definition services for customers across the region.

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) announced its partnership with du, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), to upgrade its Direct-to-Home satellite services across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. With this partnership, du is increasing capacity at the 7/8° West orbital position, enabling its media customers to seamlessly deliver high-definition content to viewers, with an optimised user experience.

The 7/8° West orbital position reaches 90% of TV homes across the MENA region, and offers the largest exclusive reach. Audiences appreciate the unparalleled line-up with around 900 TV channels broadcasting from the location. This new partnership with Eutelsat enables du to enhance the delivery of content for its customers across MENA, with boosted capacity and an exceptional end-user experience, to better serve customers broadcasting TV channels in both standard and high definition.

"We are continually expanding and enhancing our services and products portfolio to serve the growing demands of broadcasters and content providers. Increasing our satellite capacity on the 7/8 W orbital position enables our customers to reach more end users across the region and deliver more HD and SD services," said Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du. "We are dedicated to providing reliable, high quality delivery every time, no matter which device, platform or technology is being used. We are very pleased to be working with Eutelsat to boost our capacity and offer unparalleled reach, flexibility and availability for our customers, making it simple for broadcasters and content owners to succeed

"du's satellite services are a critical component of Eutelsat's offering for audiences in the Middle East and North Africa and demonstrates our commitment to connecting customers and end-users across the region. We work with world-class satellite provider partners to deliver state-of-the-art broadcast services via the region's largest teleport," said Mahmoud El Danaf, Eutelsat VP for MENA Sales Region. "Our world-leading satellite and terrestrial infrastructure offers unparalleled reach, flexibility and availability for our customers and helps us to address markets where demand for high-definition services is growing."

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE's economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

www.du.ae

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of 36 satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat please visit www.eutelsat.com

