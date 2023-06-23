Denefits LLC: Denefits Launches EZ Payment Plan with Deferred Interest to Help People with Bad Credit Easily Access Services and Businesses to Avoid Losing Revenue Opportunities

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Denefits, one of the leading payment plan solutions used by businesses and their customers, recently launched the EZ Payment Plan with Deferred Interest feature. Its perks include No Reserve, No Interest for the first three months, Low Interest Rates, and Protected Payments. It is one of the few companies to lower its interest rates for customers at a time when others are increasing.

People are still struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the looming threat of recession is raising concerns. Such factors always create a tricky situation for businesses and individuals. Many don't have steady income sources even today, affecting the way businesses operate. Having no jobs has additionally resulted in a decline in people's credit scores.

Traditional lenders are often unwilling to loan money to those with bad credit, leaving them with few or no options to make a purchase. This also places businesses at the mercy of selling only to those who can pay upfront while losing revenue opportunities they can leverage.

Denefits recognized this issue and launched the EZ Payment Plan with Deferred Interest to help people struggling with bad credit and businesses losing revenue because of it.

The EZ Payment Plan with Deferred Interest comes with No Interest charged for the first three months and Lower Interest Rates compared to other financing options in the market. This ensures that customers get the services they need and can afford them without worrying about paying more than they should or paying in full in one go.

This feature also Reserves No Payments and releases immediate Recurring Payments to businesses. Moreover, Denefits has a No Credit Check Policy, allowing businesses to approve 95% of their customers without disruption.

Furthermore, EZ Payment Plan with Deferred Interest protects your payments, providing businesses with financial stability. This feature ensures that businesses receive their payments on time, eliminating the stress of late or missed payments.

"We launched the EZ Payment Plan with Deferred Interest to help businesses make their products and services more affordable and accessible to individuals regardless of their financial restrictions. We are confident that this feature will provide stability to businesses, and help buyers overcome the challenges they face due to credit and financial issues, said Peter Nguyen," Partner of Denefits.



About DENEFITS

Denefits is a pioneer in the world of fintech and innovative solutions. It is one of the safest complete payment options software that is simple and easy to implement into businesses' existing systems. With a 95% approval rate, Denefits makes it easy for businesses to get their customers started on a payment plan at low costs, offering endless growth possibilities.

Denefits' other option is the No Fee Payment Plan.

Denefits is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has an A+ rating. It's located in Irvine, California. Visit us at Denefits.com © 2023. All rights reserved.

