Bread Financial Receives "Center of Excellence" Certification From BenchmarkPortal for Industry-Leading 18th Consecutive Time

BenchmarkPortal Press Release

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, announced it has received BenchmarkPortal's "Center of Excellence' certification for a record-setting 18th consecutive time in the financial services/credit industry. The Center of Excellence recognition is one of the most prestigious awards in the customer service and support industry. Earlier this year, Bread Financial's care centers were also recognized by BenchmarkPortal for having the lowest abandon rates in North America, according to its data.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by BenchmarkPortal for the 18th consecutive year, spotlighting Bread Financial's unwavering commitment to best-in-class customer service and operational excellence," said Tammy McConnaughey, executive vice president and chief credit risk and operations officer, Bread Financial. "Through our frequent and extensive training, innovative tools and technology, and with our customer-first approach, we deliver quality care to our customers to continue building loyalty and trust. I am incredibly proud of this recognition and our team that has led us here."

Tammy McConnaughey - Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Risk and Operations Officer, Bread Financial

BenchmarkPortal awards the "Center of Excellence" designation to customer service contact centers that rank in the top 10% of the contact centers surveyed. They are judged against a balanced scorecard of metrics for efficiency and effectiveness. Those contact centers that demonstrate superior performance on both cost-related and quality-related metrics compared with their industry peers earn the award.

Key Results: Compared to its peers, Bread Financial is an industry leader when it comes to speed of call answer, average queue time, low abandonment rates, associate attendance and inbound calls after call work.

"Maintaining high levels of excellence in the center over a period of years is a wonderful testimony to the contact center management team, the frontline agents - as well as senior managers, who support and encourage this excellence," said Bruce Belifore, chief executive officer, BenchmarkPortal. "Bread Financial's contact center professionals have shown exceptional dedication and results, for which I commend them."

BenchmarkPortal's activities began in 1995, and today it is a global leader in the contact center industry. Maintaining the world's largest call center metrics database, it provides benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and industry reports.

To learn more about Bread Financial's commitment to exceptional customer service, read its recently released 2022 ESG Report.

About Bread Financial

Bread FinancialTM (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive product suite, including private label and co-brand credit cards, installment lending, and buy now, pay later (BNPL). Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer solutions that give customers more access, choice and freedom through its branded Bread CashbackTM American Express® Credit Card and Bread SavingsTM products.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Bread Financial is powered by its 7,500+ global associates and is committed to sustainable business practices. To learn more about Bread Financial, visit BreadFinancial.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Center of Excellence Certification

Contact centers and their managers who wish to implement best practices and attain world-class performance in their industry have a unique opportunity to certify their contact centers. BenchmarkPortal's rigorous certification process has the advantage of referencing all performance goals to their best practices database of thousands of contact centers. Thus, contact centers will be held to performance levels that will improve their competitive position, not just force them to adhere to an arbitrary standard. Discover what the steps to certification are and how they will improve your center's performance at www.BenchmarkPortal.com/contact-center-certification

About BenchmarkPortal

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications. For more information on BenchmarkPortal please call 1-800-214-8929 or visit www.BenchmarkPortal.com.

