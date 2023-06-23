Fidlaw Ltd: Fidlaw, a Law Firm in London Secure Landmark Conviction in Crete Rape Case

LONDON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidlaw, a law firm specializing in international cases, successfully represented an 18-year-old British tourist who experienced a distressing incident in July 2022 on the Greek island of Crete. Two Pakistani men were found guilty of gang rape and physical harm. The trial took place at the Court House in Rethymno, Greece, and concluded on 21 June 2023, with the defendants receiving the maximum sentence of life imprisonment, as decided by the judges and juries.

This conviction represents progress towards justice for the survivor and demonstrates Fidlaw's commitment to supporting victims of serious crimes. The legal team from the firm consisted of Solicitors Francesco Meduri and Elena Hadjikyriakou, along with Greece-based lawyers Anna Perdikaris and Emmanouil Xenikos.

Apart from the charges of gang rape and physical harm, the defendants were accused of violating immigration laws and illegally entering Greece. The proceedings revealed the prior criminal history of one of the perpetrators, highlighting the importance of accountability and the potential application of civil liability to the state.

Fidlaw, with its expertise in international law and a deep commitment to protecting the rights of the victim, has been at the forefront of this ground-breaking case. The firm's efforts have not only resulted in a just outcome for the survivor but have also sent a strong message that perpetrators will be held accountable, regardless of their nationality.

The conviction sets a precedent, providing hope for survivors and working towards a safer, more just society.

Website: https://www.fidlaw.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129503/Fidlaw_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fidlaw-a-law-firm-in-london-secure-landmark-conviction-in-crete-rape-case-301861122.html