Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: 12.000%? – Ja, warum denn nicht?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PWE6 | ISIN: CA6218862093 | Ticker-Symbol: P31Q
Frankfurt
23.06.23
08:01 Uhr
1,950 Euro
+0,020
+1,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOUNT LOGAN CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOUNT LOGAN CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2023 | 17:48
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mount Logan Capital Inc. Reports Results of Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) ("Mount Logan," "our," "we," or the "Company") announced that at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2023 (the "Meeting"), each of the seven nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 24, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 5,690,687 common shares or 25.65% of Mount Logan's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for each of the seven elected directors are set out below.

NomineeVotes ForPercentage of Votes
For		Votes WithheldPercentage of Votes
Withheld
Edward Goldthorpe4,584,08998.74%58,7001.26%
Perry Dellelce3,423,09473.73%1,219,69526.27%
Sabrina Liak4,584,08998.74%58,7001.26%
Stephen Usher4,584,08998.74%58,7001.26%
Rudolph Reinfrank4,584,08998.74%58,7001.26%
David Allen4,584,08998.74%58,7001.26%
Buckley Ratchford4,584,08998.74%58,7001.26%

Ted Goldthorpe, CEO and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, "We are pleased with the engagement of our shareholders and their support of our board members and strategic plan. We will continue to seek an active and constructive dialogue with existing and prospective shareholders."

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.
Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Mount Logan Management LLC and Ability Insurance Company. The Company also actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

This press release is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or acquire any securities in any jurisdiction.

For additional information, please contact:

Jason Roos
Chief Financial Officer
Jason.Roos@mountlogancapital.ca

Mount Logan Capital Inc.
365 Bay Street, Suite 800
Toronto, ON M5H 2V1


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.