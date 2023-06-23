Mount Logan Capital Inc. Reports Results of Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) ("Mount Logan," "our," "we," or the "Company") announced that at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2023 (the "Meeting"), each of the seven nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 24, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 5,690,687 common shares or 25.65% of Mount Logan's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for each of the seven elected directors are set out below.



Nominee Votes For Percentage of Votes

For Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes

Withheld Edward Goldthorpe 4,584,089 98.74% 58,700 1.26% Perry Dellelce 3,423,094 73.73% 1,219,695 26.27% Sabrina Liak 4,584,089 98.74% 58,700 1.26% Stephen Usher 4,584,089 98.74% 58,700 1.26% Rudolph Reinfrank 4,584,089 98.74% 58,700 1.26% David Allen 4,584,089 98.74% 58,700 1.26% Buckley Ratchford 4,584,089 98.74% 58,700 1.26%

Ted Goldthorpe, CEO and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, "We are pleased with the engagement of our shareholders and their support of our board members and strategic plan. We will continue to seek an active and constructive dialogue with existing and prospective shareholders."

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Mount Logan Management LLC and Ability Insurance Company. The Company also actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

For additional information, please contact:

Jason Roos

Chief Financial Officer

Jason.Roos@mountlogancapital.ca



Mount Logan Capital Inc.

365 Bay Street, Suite 800

Toronto, ON M5H 2V1