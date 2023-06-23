Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 24.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Doppel-News! Zwei Meilensteine in einer Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
23.06.23
17:35 Uhr
9,620 Euro
-0,605
-5,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5609,62012:18
9,6109,67023.06.
Dow Jones News
23.06.2023 | 18:25
381 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Additional provisions for CHF loan portfolio at mBank of EUR342m - Commerzbank still aiming for a net profit in 2023 well above that of 2022

DJ Additional provisions for CHF loan portfolio at mBank of EUR342m - Commerzbank still aiming for a net profit in 2023 well above that of 2022 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Additional provisions for CHF loan portfolio at mBank of EUR342m - Commerzbank still aiming for a net profit in 2023 well 
above that of 2022 
23-Jun-2023 / 17:52 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
mBank in Poland expects to additionally provision PLN 1,513 million (appr. EUR342 million) for its CHF loan portfolio in 
Q2. 
Commerzbank's second quarter operating result will be burdened by a corresponding amount which will be booked as 
negative revenues in "Other net income". The additional provision results from an adjustment of the provisioning models 
mainly as consequence of a ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) regarding foreign currency loans 
of an mBank competitor. 
Despite this burden, Commerzbank still aims for a net result in 2023 well above that of 2022. The outlook depends on 
the further development of mBank's Swiss franc mortgages and is based on the assumption of a mild recession in Germany. 
 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in 
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which 
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, 
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the 
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management 
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking 
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any 
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date 
of this release. 
 
Contact: 
Christoph Wortig 
Head of Investor Relations 
Commerzbank AG 
Investor Relations 
Tel.: +49 69 136 - 81672 
e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      CZB 
LEI Code:    851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  253190 
EQS News ID:  1664791 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1664791&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2023 11:52 ET (15:52 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.