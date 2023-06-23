CEEK VR Inc.: CEEK Metaverse Partners with Ceelo Green & Jack Splash for The Pink

The new and debut single "Serious" drops on June 23rd followed by a video to debut via the CEEK METAVERSE on July 7th

LOS ANGELS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / CEEK Metaverse is teaming up with icon CeeLo Green and acclaimed multiple Grammy® Award winning music producer, Jack Splash for their upcoming collaborative project THE PINK out later this year. In the meantime, CeeLo + Jack Splash (a/k/a/ THE PINK) and CEEK will release the new soulful single "Serious" on June 23th. Following the single release, a new music video for "Serious" will be viewable on July 7th via www.ceek.com and on the CEEK VR App, with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look available at a later date.

CeeLo says, "Only an appointed artist such as myself and Jack Splash possess the foresight to peer into the future, take something from it then turning it into a tangible. Music is a means to move, show and prove teach, retrain thought, broaden the scope of society so we see our reflection not as a delayed reaction but recognizing purpose in real time. Which is to push us all in the pursuit of happiness to the point of actuality! Defying all odds and getting even with the enemies of ingenuity! CEEK VR is the battleship that can help us win this war of words!"

Filmed in Miami, CeeLo and Jack Splash are making their CEEK Metaverse debut with the single "Serious" with an animated video. Users joining via the CEEK App will have an immersive experience with other fans and opportunity to engage with CeeLo and Jack Splash in real time in the CEEK Metaverse. The experience can be accessed on mobile, tablet, and browser with or without a VR headset.

Founder and CEO of CEEK, Mary Spio states, "We are delighted to welcome CeeLo and Jack Splash to interact with their existing and new fans in this truly exciting and unique way. CEEK Metaverse Virtual hangouts are the future of socializing and community building for creators and fans alike."

Jack Splash says, "Everything CeeLo and I do is with at least one eye looking to the future. With this album, we're finally bringing our future soul and funk back down to earth. We thought it would be fun to let it also live in the metaverse…not just for now, but for future generations. Partnering with CEEK and exploring their virtual world is an exciting way for us to do that. True art really has no specific place or time, it is for all people all the time."

CeeLo Green is a five-time Grammy® Award Winning singer-songwriter-producer, television personality, actor, entrepreneur, pop culture & fashion icon. In 2011, CeeLo received five Grammy® nominations for his worldwide hit 'Forget You' (aka 'F-k You'), winning the category for "Best Urban/Alternative Performance" and earning certified Gold status. He has released five solo albums and five albums with his rap-group Goodie Mob. The 2006 album as Gnarls Barkley featured his worldwide hit with Danger Mouse 'Crazy', which reached Number One in various singles charts.

In addition to his music career, he was one of the original judges on the hit TV show The Voice from 2011 to 2014. He has had the honor of performing during the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Madonna (2012), and on some of the world's biggest stages from the Grammys® to SNL to the Billboard Music Awards. On a personal note, CeeLo Green grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, and has a non-profit organization GreenHouse Foundation which helps make "green education" easier and accessible to students in underserved school districts.

Jack Splash, a multiple Grammy® award winning producer American music producer from Los Angeles, CA and has produced some of the most popular and enigmatic artists to date including Kendrick Lamar, Solange, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Valerie June, Bobby Caldwell, CeeLo Green and more. He has won three Grammys® and has been nominated eleven times.

ABOUT CEEK:

CEEK is a streaming platform and celebrity Metaverse that empowers music artists to create NFT's, live events, Avatars, digital merch, venues, art, and social games that traverse multiple virtual worlds. CEEK VR pioneered virtual reality concerts with the mission of making virtual reality experiences universally accessible and enjoyable.

An award-winning distributor of blockchain authenticated digital media and celebrity merchandise. CEEK Smart VR Tokens allow Ceekers (CEEK community members) ability to access authenticated content and celebrity merchandise with transparent content rights reporting and automatic publisher payments via smart contracts.

The CEEK Metaverse simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, attending a sporting event, and other 'money can't buy' exclusive experiences with friends anywhere at any time. CEEK creates, curates, and distributes live streaming concerts and Virtual Reality content for top-class partners using patented headsets and CEEK's VR platform.

The CEEK VR executive team and advisors come with a proven track record of industry leaders ranging from Microsoft, Boeing, The Walt Disney Company, DreamWorks SKG, 20th Century Fox, Verizon, and Zynga.

