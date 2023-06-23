Condor Resources Inc.: Condor Receives US$1millon Payment on Soledad Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Condor Resources Inc. - ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) is pleased to advise that it has received the June 23, 2023 payment from Chakana Copper Corp. ("Chakana") pursuant to Chakana's option to acquire a 100% interest in the Company's Soledad concessions in Peru. Under the terms of the agreement with Chakana, payment consisted of US$1.0 million cash, and 1.379 million Chakana shares.

Commented Condor President Lyle Davis: "Chakana's technical execution at Soledad has been excellent, and we believe that Chakana's exploration programs have the potential to add significant value to the project. Condor is a significant and supportive shareholder of Chakana."

Condor is an active explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model designed to generate exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective in advancing our portfolio of projects is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and exploration activities are managed by the Company's Lima based exploration team.

