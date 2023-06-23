The resort will give free tickets to all those who have been assigned to spend 23 July staffing polling stations across the country

More than 530,000 citizens will be called to serve polling stations on the upcoming election day, and will be eligible to go to the park free for their efforts

TARRAGONA, Spain, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World has launched a campaign to reward all those who will be called to staff polling stations on the day of the Spanish General Elections on 23 July. Under the name quemetoquemesa, this initiative seeks to offer positive news to all those who will be notified in the coming days that they will be members of polling stations on voting day. In Spain, a lottery selects more than 530,000 citizens to serve at the polling stations, both incumbents and substitutes.

This disruptive proposal hopes to provide extra incentive to those who are appointed as members in the draws to be held between 22 and 28 June.

After many citizens expressed their "concern" about the date of the elections, and the fear that being at the polling station would mean having to change their summer plans, PortAventura World is sweetening the deal, offering free admission to all those appointed.

The admission ticket, which can be claimed until 23 July, can be validated at any point throughout the season. PortAventura World will provide an area on their website so that those who wish to apply for their free entrance can do so with the official citation document.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129629/PortAventura_World.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/portaventura-world-launches-a-disruptive-campaign-in-the-context-of-the-spanish-general-elections-on-july-23rd-301861193.html