Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2023) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWF) ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that it had entered into, and that it had completed, several debt settlement agreements. The Corporation settled an aggregate of $695,500.00 CAD of secured debt owed to creditors via the issuance of an aggregate 13,910,000 Common Shares. The debt settlement will assist the Corporation in preserving its cash for working capital and to further advance its AI endeavors. With the completion of this debt settlement, the Corporation now has a very minimal amount of debt on its balance sheet. The Corporation also granted a combined total of 8,750,000 Purchase Warrants to Consultants. Each Purchase Warrant allows the holder of the Purchase Warrant the ability to purchase 1 Common Share of the Corporation at a price of $0.05 CAD. The Purchase Warrants have an expiry date of 36 months after the date of issuance.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital enterprise. Bluesky in its startup phase, mined digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ether and developed value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky has invested appropriate portions of its previous digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit was invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based Blockchain technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to change, evolve, and scale.

