Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2023) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") is pleased to announce that it has received payment for the first shipment of InsuJet, our needle-free insulin delivery system, to its Mexican contractor, Science-Link Trading SAPI de CV. 500 InsuJet devices will ship to Mexico. This shipment represents the first bulk sale revenues from InsuJet for the Company.

NuGen further announces that the National Health System (NHS) of the UK has now listed the InsuJet as a medical device on their website, making it available to all members free of charge.[1]

"We are seeing more and more interest from different countries around the globe regarding the InsuJet," says Richard Buzbuzian, CEO of NuGen and he continues, "We firmly believe that with the InsuJet, we will have a very positive impact on the lives of all type 1 diabetics. We can and therefore expect that we will be able to announce further customers in a timely manner."

Appointment of Chris Irwin as a Director

NuGen is pleased to announce the election of Chris Irwin as a director of the Company following the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders.

Mr. Irwin is a graduate of Bishop's University (B.A., 1990), the University of New Brunswick (Bachelor of Laws, 1994) and Osgoode Hall Law School (Master of Laws, 2009). Mr. Irwin was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1996. He represents, is an officer and/or director, and has served on the audit committee of several public companies.

The Company further announces that Mr. Michael Wright did not stand for re-election as a director at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders. The Company would like to thank Mr. Wright for his contributions to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is a specialty medical device Company that is marketing and selling its next-generation InsuJet needle-free injection system designed to improve the lives of millions of diabetics. InsuJet is approved for sale in 42 countries around the world.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

[1] https://www.nhsbsa.nhs.uk/pharmacies-gp-practices-and-appliance-contractors/drug-tariff.

