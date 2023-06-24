Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2023) - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF) ("West Vault" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from its Annual General Meeting (the "Annual Meeting") held on June 22, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Annual Meeting had a turnout of shareholders representing 77.35% of its issued shares eligible to vote at the meeting. Shareholders strongly supported the appointment of the Board and the resolutions proposed.

On a show of hands the shareholders elected management's four nominees for directors. Details of the proxy voting are as follows:

DIRECTOR NUMBER

OF SHARES PERCENTAGE

OF VOTES CAST FOR FOR WITHHELD Peter Palmedo 44,954,303 99.99% 0.01% Pierre Lebel 44,954,303 99.99% 0.01% Priscila Costa Lima 44,953,973 99.99% 0.01% Stephen Quin 44,948,103 99.98% 0.02%

Significant shareholder support was received for the Approval of the new Share Compensation Plan for the Company with 97.31% of the shares voted in favour of this resolution. Shareholders also voted 100.00% in favour of re-appointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Following the Annual Meeting, the directors appointed Sandy McVey as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, and Frank Hallam as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company for the ensuing year.

For more information on these matters, please refer to West Vault's information circular, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit our website at www.westvaultmining.com.

About West Vault Mining Inc.

West Vault is committed to maximizing shareholder value through its low-risk gold-in-ground strategy, which involves acquiring, advancing, holding, and selling high-quality development gold projects in the best jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Board of

West Vault Mining Inc.

Frank Hallam

Chief Financial Officer

For further information please see the Company's website at www.westvaultmining.com or contact us by email at info@westvaultmining.com.

Investor Relations:

Sandy McVey

(604) 685 8311 / info@westvaultmining.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Although West Vault believes that such information as set out in this press release is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and estimates will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171135