Samstag, 24.06.2023
Doppel-News! Zwei Meilensteine in einer Meldung!
WKN: 853152 | ISIN: FR0000125585 | Ticker-Symbol: CAJ
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2023 | 18:30
Groupe Casino: Selling price of the remainder of Casino's stake in Assai



Selling price of the remainder of Casino's stake in Assai

Paris, 23 June 2023

Casino Group announces today the completion of the sale of its residual stake in Assaí announced on 22 June 2023.

As part of the transaction, 157,582,850 Assaí common shares held by Casino Group, representing 11.7% of Assaí's share capital, were allocated at a selling price of BRL 13.38 per share, for a total gross amount of BRL 2,108 million (EUR 404 million1). Net proceeds after costs and taxes are estimated at EUR 326 million.

Following this transaction, Casino Group no longer holds any stake in Assaí share capital.




1 Considering an exchange rate of BRL 5.22 / euro



This communication is for informative purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON - Phone number: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr
or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group - Communications Director
Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - Phone number: +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr

Laurent Poinsot - Phone number: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.