Umicore - Transparency notification by BlackRock, Inc.

Transparency notification by BlackRock, Inc.


In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, BlackRock Inc. has recently notified Umicore that it has consecutively crossed the statutory threshold of 5% for the direct voting rights: upwards on June 19th 2023 and then downwards on June 20th 2023. The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments remained above 5%.


Summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossedDate of notificationDirect voting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
20 June 202321 June 20234.99 %0.27 %5.26 %
19 June 202321 June 20235.03 %0.25 %5.28 %


Second notification of June 21st 2023:

The most recent notification contains the following information:

  • Date of notification: June 21st 2023
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: June 20th 2023
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed downwards: 5%
  • Notification by: BlackRock, Inc
  • Denominator: 246,400,000
  • Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification of June 21st 2023:

The previous notification contains the following information:

  • Date of notification: June 21st 2023
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: June 19th 2023
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed upwards: 5%
  • Notification by: BlackRock, Inc
  • Denominator: 246,400,000
  • Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here.


For more information

Investor Relations

Caroline Kerremans+32 2 227 72 21 caroline.kerremans@umicore.com
Eva Behaeghe+32 2 227 70 68eva.behaeghe@umicore.com
Adrien Raicher+32 2 227 74 34adrien.raicher@umicore.com


About Umicore

Umicore is a circular materials technology Group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organised in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore's overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life.??

Umicore's industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 4.2 billion (turnover of € 25.4 billion) in 2022 and currently employs more than 11,000 people.


