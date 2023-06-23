Anzeige
Samstag, 24.06.2023
Doppel-News! Zwei Meilensteine in einer Meldung!
WKN: A2P4CK | ISIN: CA83419D2014
23.06.2023
Solaris Resources: Solaris Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; OTCQB: SLSSF) ("Solaris" or the "Company") announces that all matters presented for approval at Solaris' annual meeting of shareholders held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2023, have been approved. These matters included:

  • Electing each of the Company's six nominees as directors of the Company; and
  • Re-appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the audit committee of the board of directors to fix their remuneration.
  • Approving the Company's Option Plan as more particularly set out in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee
Votes ForVotes Withheld
Number%Number%
Richard Warke97,059,81394.895,227,9365.11
Daniel Earle102,246,30099.9641,4490.04
Poonam Puri100,504,05798.261,783,6921.74
Donald R. Taylor84,082,35882.2018,205,39117.80
Kevin Thomson101,322,93599.06964,8150.94
Ron Walsh101,123,59998.861,164,1511.14

On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

"Daniel Earle"
President & CEO, Director

For Further Information

Jacqueline Wagenaar, VP Investor Relations
Direct: 416-366-5678 Ext. 203
Email: jwagenaar@solarisresources.com

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is a multi-asset exploration company, advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: its primary focus, a world class large-scale resource with expansion and discovery potential at the Warintza Project in Ecuador; discovery potential at its Ricardo Project and Tamarugo Project in Chile; discovery potential at its Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60% interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with a subsidiary of Teck Resources in Mexico.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
