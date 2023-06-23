Wish Anniversary Sale Kicks Off on June 24

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH) today revealed some of the top deals up for grabs during its two-week-long global shopping event, Wish Anniversary, starting tomorrow - June 24, 2023.



As summer gets well underway, Wish is inviting shoppers to pick up all their summer essentials at a fraction of the cost with a flat rate shipping fee of $2.991 across most items. Shoppers need look no further than Wish to find the best deals in fashion & accessories, consumer electronics, home & garden, sporting equipment, and more! All are available for a fraction of the cost2.

More than 100,000 discounted items will be available during the 14-day sales event. New 'mega deals' will be featured each day, so customers are encouraged to check back often. Free shipping is available on all eligible orders3 over $10.

Top picks include:

Outdoor Fun:

Time marker water bottle - $4.10 (previously $10.74) Portable rope hammock - $5.05 (previously $12.01) Men's breathable running sneakers - $10.38 (previously $19.29) Running sports bag - $3.40 (previously $8.12) Men's Summer Hoodie - $13.42 (previously $26.41) Fashion Faves: Women's baggy maxidress - $10.81 (previously $20.70) Unisex faux leather baseball cap - $4.39 (previously $9.81) Sheer floral kimono - $5.87 (previously $12.46) Women's wide-leg jumpsuit - $5.92 (previously $11.86) Men's Lightweight linen shirt - $5.89 (previously $11.81) Helpful Gadgets: Wireless keyboard and trackpad product image Wireless keyboard and trackpad - $13.33 (previously $25.59) 8-in-1 multiport adapter product image 8-in-1 multiport adapter - $13.59 (previously $26.33) Lenovo bluetooth earphones product image Lenovo bluetooth earphones - $21.64 (previously $39.32) Rechargeable handheld electric screwdriver product image Rechargeable handheld electric screwdriver - $7.93 (previously $23.82) Telephone headset product image Telephone headset - $4.17 (previously $12.66)

"Wish is all about helping consumers discover the products they love, at prices they can afford with no hidden fees and faster than ever delivery," said Joe Yan, CEO of Wish. "Our Wish Anniversary sale event will allow our shoppers to save even more on their favorite items including fashion, consumer electronics, home & garden, hobbies and more."

"The Wish Anniversary sale event marks the second in a series of major shopping events planned this year," concluded Mr. Yan.

The Wish Anniversary sale runs from June 24 to July 7, 2023. Shop the event now by downloading the Wish app or visiting www.wish.com .

About Wish

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 60 countries to thousands of merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit Wish mobile app , visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube .

________________________

1 US only. Flat rate shipping fees vary by market.

2 Prices are subject to change.

3 Eligible orders are those that are shipped from merchants in China using our A+ logistics network to Wish's top buyer countries. All non-eligible orders will continue to incur their own, separate shipping fees.

