Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Announces Director Resignation

TORONTO, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) ("Euro Sun" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Scott Moore as a member of the board of directors effective immediately.



Management and the board of directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. Moore for his services and continued support of the Company.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

