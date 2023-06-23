Anzeige
WKN: A3DMJG | ISIN: CA0977518616 | Ticker-Symbol: BBDC
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2023 | 23:54
Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Statement on Supply Chain Activities

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier confirms that the company's supply chain activities do not include deliveries from Spirit AeroSystems' Wichita, Kansas location. Aircraft assembly and delivery activities at Bombardier sites continue as planned.

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier's Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense's proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company's robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Learjet, Challenger and Global are registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc.

For Information
Francis Richer de La FlècheMark Masluch
Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor RelationsSenior Director, Communications
BombardierBombardier
+1 514 240 9649+1 514 855 7167

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
