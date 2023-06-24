Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers' Founding Attorney Mark S. Roman Recognized as a Florida Super Lawyer for the Third Consecutive Year

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2023 / Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers is pleased to announce that founding Attorney Mark S. Roman has been recognized as a 2023 Florida Super Lawyer for the third consecutive year. Only the top 5% of attorneys in each state are selected for inclusion in the prestigious Super Lawyers list.

Super Lawyers is a research-driven rating service that acknowledges exceptional attorneys who have attained significant professional accomplishments and peer endorsements.

Annual Super Lawyer selections are made using a patented process involving peer nominations, evaluations from a top-rated panel of attorneys, and an independent evaluation of candidates. The result is a diverse, reliable, and comprehensive list of outstanding lawyers throughout the nation.

Mark S. Roman, a founding partner of Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers, is a Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer. He has practiced personal injury law in the Tampa Bay Area for over 30 years. His passion for helping injured people has enabled him to recover hundreds of millions of dollars for his clients in Tampa, Clearwater, and New Port Richey, FL.

Attorney Mark Roman handles all types of personal injury cases, including those involving car accidents, slips and falls, wrongful death, and bicycle accidents.

The legal team at Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers would like to congratulate Attorney Mark Roman for being named a Super Lawyer - a distinction bestowed only to the top 5% of attorneys in Florida.

