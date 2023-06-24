Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 24.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Doppel-News! Zwei Meilensteine in einer Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.06.2023 | 15:02
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers' Founding Attorney Mark S. Roman Recognized as a Florida Super Lawyer for the Third Consecutive Year

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2023 / Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers is pleased to announce that founding Attorney Mark S. Roman has been recognized as a 2023 Florida Super Lawyer for the third consecutive year. Only the top 5% of attorneys in each state are selected for inclusion in the prestigious Super Lawyers list.

Mark Roman - Clearwater personal injury lawyer

Mark Roman - Clearwater personal injury lawyer
Mark Roman - Clearwater personal injury lawyer



Super Lawyers is a research-driven rating service that acknowledges exceptional attorneys who have attained significant professional accomplishments and peer endorsements.

Annual Super Lawyer selections are made using a patented process involving peer nominations, evaluations from a top-rated panel of attorneys, and an independent evaluation of candidates. The result is a diverse, reliable, and comprehensive list of outstanding lawyers throughout the nation.

Mark S. Roman, a founding partner of Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers, is a Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer. He has practiced personal injury law in the Tampa Bay Area for over 30 years. His passion for helping injured people has enabled him to recover hundreds of millions of dollars for his clients in Tampa, Clearwater, and New Port Richey, FL.

Attorney Mark Roman handles all types of personal injury cases, including those involving car accidents, slips and falls, wrongful death, and bicycle accidents.

The legal team at Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers would like to congratulate Attorney Mark Roman for being named a Super Lawyer - a distinction bestowed only to the top 5% of attorneys in Florida.

Media Contact:

  • Company Name: Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers
  • Address: 1811 N. Belcher Road Suite I-1
  • City: Clearwater
  • State: Florida
  • Zip: 33765
  • Country: United States
  • Phone: (727) 787-2500
  • Website: https://romanaustin.com

Contact Information

Carol-Lynn Roman
Marketing Manager
croman@romanaustin.com
(727) 787-2500

SOURCE: Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763580/Roman-Austin-Personal-Injury-Lawyers-Founding-Attorney-Mark-S-Roman-Recognized-as-a-Florida-Super-Lawyer-for-the-Third-Consecutive-Year

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.