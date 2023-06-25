Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2023) - Pangea.ai, the pioneering platform dedicated to connecting businesses with premier remote design and engineering agencies, is pleased to announce the re-release and revamp of its website and platform. The platform caters not only to startups but also to larger tech businesses, providing access to a vetted community of remote software development companies in Europe and Latin America. With a commitment to transparency and exceptional talent, Pangea.ai enables businesses to discover and hire top agencies for projects or specific engineering roles.

As a rapidly growing startup, Pangea.ai is excited about the ever-evolving tech and startup ecosystem, brimming with promising opportunities. The passion for cutting-edge technology, including AI, drives us to create an environment that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration. By leveraging the unique Pangea.ai score, the platform empowers users to select the most suitable talent and companies that align with their specific needs.

The highlight of the company relaunch is the complete overhaul of the platform, resulting in a sleek and user-friendly interface that enhances the overall user experience. The focus on making the hiring process more efficient and predictable has led to the implementation of new features. Users can now find vetted talent with ease, complete a smart brief, and initiate the hiring process in a matter of minutes.

The revamped Pangea.ai platform includes the following key features:

User-friendly Interface: The redesigned platform provides a visually appealing and intuitive interface, enabling users to navigate effortlessly and find their ideal matches swiftly. AI-Enabled Smart Brief: Pangea.ai's smart brief feature allows businesses to accurately specify their project requirements and desired skill sets, facilitating the attraction of the most suitable talent. (Beta feature) Streamlined Hiring Process: With a simplified hiring process, businesses can now swiftly review talent profiles and case studies, communicate with agencies, conduct interviews, and initiate collaboration, all within a few clicks. Pangea.ai Score: The platform's unique scoring system aims to help users assess and select appropriate talent and companies based on a range of factors, including expertise, portfolio, client satisfaction, and team health.

As Pangea.ai continues to grow and expand, the company remains committed to fostering connections and driving success in the tech and startup ecosystem. By delivering exceptional talent, transparency, and user-friendly technology, they aim to empower businesses and agencies alike.

To learn more about Pangea.ai and explore the revamped platform, please visit www.pangea.ai.

About Pangea.ai: Pangea.ai is a leading platform connecting businesses with top-tier remote design and engineering agencies in Europe and LATAM. With a vetted community of software development companies, Pangea.ai facilitate transparent and efficient collaborations for startups and larger tech businesses. Pangea.ai's commitment to exceptional talent and cutting-edge technology enables businesses to accelerate their projects or hiring needs to achieve remarkable results. For more information, visit www.pangea.ai.

Media Contact: Polina Tibets Pangea.ai Email: poly@pangea.ai

