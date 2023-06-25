A bad week for ATX TR, which lost nearly 4 percent to 6730 points, AT&S and Valneva gained. News came from Rosenbauer, CA Immo, Lenzing, EPH, Strabag, Andritz (4), Immofinanz, Mayr-Melnhof, OMV, Valneva, Porr, Post and FACC. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -3,96% to 6.730,74 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 2,03%. Up to now there were 64 days with a positive and 58 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 10,37% away, from the low 5,41%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,26%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,31%. These are the best-performers this week: AT&S 3,67% in front of Zumtobel 1,73% and Flughafen Wien 0,32%. And the following stocks performed worst: Lenzing -11,23% in front of UBM -8,97% and OMV -6,29% ....

