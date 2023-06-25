DJ TRON Builds on its Blockchain Origins with New Metaverse-Focused Mission, Vision, and Values

Geneva, Switzerland / June 23, 2023 / - In a recent TRON DAO community seminar, founder Justin Sun was invited to comment on TRON's innovative mission and vision, focusing on the vital role of trust in the DAO's future. Newly Defined Mission: Building a Metaverse Free Port Sun's suggested TRON's new mission, "Building a Metaverse Free Port," introduces the concept of an unrestricted digital space, symbolizing the promise of freedom and opportunity reminiscent of the open seas for early explorers. A Vision for Universal Decentralized Globe Aligned with TRON's dedication to community empowerment, Sun also suggested the vision to "Achieve A Truly Decentralized Globe For All." This bold declaration underscores TRON's commitment to dismantling financial barriers and creating an environment that nurtures individual financial independence. TRON's Core Values and Guiding Principles During his speech, Sun emphasized TRON's core values, encapsulating the guiding philosophy that propels TRON DAO towards its mission and vision. 1. Community Obsession: Highlighting the centrality of user and community engagement, reaffirming they are at the heart of TRON DAO. 2. Champion's Mindset: Encouraging the TRON DAO team and its community members to embrace resilience, passion, and courage, akin to the mindset of champions. 3. Embrace Change: This symbolizes TRON's adaptability and readiness to innovate in an ever-evolving industry. 4. Longtermism: Demonstrates TRON's commitment to sustainable growth and enduring relevance within the Web3 industry. In order to clarify its values and help team members embody those values together, the following guiding principles were discussed: 1. Simplicity Achiever: Encourages simplicity and efficiency in all TRON DAO teams. 2. Be Genuine: Stresses the importance of authenticity and steadfast commitment in all endeavors. 3. 24/7 Professional Support: Advocates for unwavering, round-the-clock support to the community. 4. Ordinary People Creating Extraordinary Things: Celebrates every individual's potential at TRON to create valuable contributions. Trust: TRON's Cornerstone Sun emphasized, "The greatest advantage TRON possesses is not just in its technology but in the trust of all our users and community. Trust is our cornerstone. Amid a complex environment, a group with a clear vision, unwavering commitment, and public trust is truly exceptional. This is what TRON aspires to be." This forward-thinking narrative reflects TRON's commitment toward growing user trust, nurturing a resilient community, and establishing a solid foundation for future growth. An Expanding Ecosystem TRON is committed to constructing an ecosystem responsive to user needs and conducive to industry growth. With a vision of a metaverse free port and a commitment to digital inclusion for all, TRON is set to make significant strides in the global digital economy. TRON expands its vision beyond current accomplishments, aspiring to create a metaverse marketplace and community hub based on blockchain tech and decentralized applications. TRON's firm embrace of its new mission, vision, and values encapsulates its intent to help democratize the web for all of Earth's inhabitants, further empowering decentralized commerce and communities across the globe. Embark on the Journey with Us For more insights and updates, visit TRONDAO.org and subscribe to TRON's email newsletter. As we embark on this exciting new chapter, TRON remains steadfast in realizing the full potential of the blockchain sector and achieving a truly decentralized world. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of June 2023, it has over 168.8 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 5.97 billion total transactions, and over USD12.49 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. 