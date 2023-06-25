Mayr-Melnhof: The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) expects for the 1^st half of 2023 an operating profit in the range of EUR 90 to 110 million after EUR 285 million in the 1st half of 2022. This decline is mainly due to weak sales volumes in our division MM Board & Paper, the company explained.Mayr-Melnhof: weekly performance: -5.29% Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Greenpanel Industries Ltd to supply a pressurized refining system to its mill in Andhra Pradesh, India. The new system will process 100% eucalyptus to produce high-quality medium-density fiberboard (MDF) products. It will use proven Andritz technologies - a 20" plug screw feeder and an S 1056M high-consistency refiner - to achieve superior fiber quality at a very low ...

