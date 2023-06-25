Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 25.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Nicht nur "First Mover", sondern auch "Fast Mover"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874341 | ISIN: AT0000743059 | Ticker-Symbol: OMV
Tradegate
23.06.23
21:17 Uhr
38,100 Euro
+0,120
+0,32 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OMV AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,74038,13024.06.
37,86038,10023.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANDRITZ
ANDRITZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANDRITZ AG49,340-0,32 %
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG133,60+0,30 %
OMV AG38,100+0,32 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.