Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Nicht nur "First Mover", sondern auch "Fast Mover"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.06.2023 | 04:06
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dataintelo: Global Help Desk Outsourcing Market Set for Steady Growth through to 2031

PUNE, India, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study published by Dataintelo reveals an expected steady growth for the Global Help Desk Outsourcing Market, with a forecast from 2023 to 2031. As businesses across the world increasingly rely on technology to streamline operations, the demand for outsourcing help desk support services to address varying customer needs continues to rise.

Dataintelo Logo

Download PDF Sample here: https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=80908

The comprehensive study provides an in-depth analysis of the market trends, as well as key segments of the market, comprising type, application, service model, industry vertical, and geographical region.

The study identifies the key factors driving the growth of the help desk outsourcing market, citing the rising costs of maintaining in-house services, the need for faster problem resolution, and access to highly skilled resources as significant contributors to this trend.

Service models within the market include onshore, offshore, and hybrid outsourcing. Onshore outsourcing has attracted those organizations seeking to maintain closer proximity and hands-on control, while offshore outsourcing provides significant cost benefits. A hybrid model combines the best of both onshore and offshore solutions, offering an optimal blend of cost savings and proximity control.

Industry verticals such as IT & Telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, education, and travel & hospitality are all experiencing significant demand for outsourced help desk support services. Driven by the need to maintain a competitive edge, these sectors have recognized the cost savings and improved service levels that come with external help desk support.

The study predicts that North America will remain the dominant market over the forecast period, primarily due to the region's early adoption of help desk outsourcing and continuous investment in IT infrastructure.

Get Full Access to this Report: https://dataintelo.com/checkout/?reportId=80908

The report also offers an overview of the competitive landscape within the help desk outsourcing market, highlighting the major players, as well as their strategies, to provide a clear understanding of the current market dynamics.

With steady growth predicted across all key market segments, the help desk outsourcing market is poised to become an integral part of business operations across industries over the next decade.

Related Report:

  • Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market
  • Desktop Virtualization Market
  • Engineering Service Outsourcing Market

About Dataintelo

Dataintelo is a leading market research firm, providing comprehensive market intelligence and industry reports help businesses strengthen strategic decision-making process.

Contact Us:

Phone: +1 909 414 1393
Email: sales@dataintelo.com
Web: https://dataintelo.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099960/4084141/Dataintelo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-help-desk-outsourcing-market-set-for-steady-growth-through-to-2031-301858120.html

Uran BOOM voraus - Diese 4 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Der kostenlose Report zum laufenden Uran Boom: 10 % der weltweiten Stromproduktion entfallen auf Kernkraftwerke. Tendenz stark steigend. Über 400 Reaktoren sind im Einsatz, über 50 sind im Bau. Angesichts dieses beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials stellt sich die Frage: Wie können Sie davon profitieren?
Hier herunterladen
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.