In times of crisis like now, the urgency in the supply of strategic metals becomes very apparent. Currently, China is the majority owner of these elements, with 70%. With further escalations in Ukraine and global instabilities, access to key resources is essential, as long-established supply routes can be suspended overnight. Rare metals are crucial for various modern technologies, from smartphones to wind turbines and defense equipment. China could impose an export ban on key raw materials to achieve its strategic goals in Taiwan and exclude the West from supply. This is political leverage that can only be softened by consistently building alternatives. Almonty Industries has 4 major tungsten properties in Spain, Portugal and South Korea. Soon the largest mine will go into production.

