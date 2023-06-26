BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY24 Production Guidance - Kwale Operations

London, June 26

26 June 2023

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

FY24 Production Guidance - Kwale Operations

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) provides production guidance for the 2024 financial year (FY24) for its Kwale Operations in Kwale County, Kenya.

The FY24 production guidance is set out in the table below, with the Company's 2023 financial year (FY23) production guidance shown alongside for comparison purposes. The FY23 production guidance remains unchanged from that last reported.

The FY24 guidance reflects the planned continuation of the concurrent mining of the South Dune and the P199 and P200 pits on the North Dune, which began in February 2023, until the South Dune is fully depleted. This is expected to occur in March 2024, at which point, the South Dune mining operation will transition to the Bumamani orebody, with mining at the North Dune continuing uninterrupted - refer to the map included in the full PDF version of this release, available from the Company's website (https://baseresources.com.au/investors/announcements/), for the location of mining operations during FY24.

The FY24 production guidance is lower than the FY23 guidance due to:

Lower heavy mineral grades - the remaining sections of the South Dune and the areas of the North Dune and Bumamani ore bodies proposed to be mined are estimated to have lower heavy mineral ( HM ) grades than the grades historically mined at Kwale Operations.

) grades than the grades historically mined at Kwale Operations. Lower tonnes mined - since commencement of mining at the North Dune in February 2023 and as disclosed in the March 2023 Quarterly Activities Report 1 , mining rates have been lower than expected in the lower ore zones due to elevated oversize and slimes. While some improvements in mining rates have been achieved, mining rates are still anticipated to be lower than FY23.

, mining rates have been lower than expected in the lower ore zones due to elevated oversize and slimes. While some improvements in mining rates have been achieved, mining rates are still anticipated to be lower than FY23. Mining availability - a shutdown of half the mining operation is anticipated to occur in March 2024 for the relocation of the South Dune hydraulic mining units and slurry collection hopper to the Bumamani orebody.

New orebody - the normal uncertainties associated with mining a new orebody (Bumamani) have been factored into the FY24 guidance.

PRODUCTION GUIDANCE (tonnes) FY23

Guidance Range FY24

Guidance Range Rutile 62,000 to 73,000 35,000 to 41,000 Ilmenite 260,000 to 310,000 130,000 to 160,000 Zircon 22,000 to 27,000 13,000 to 16,000

The FY24 production guidance is based on the following assumptions:

Mining of 14.1Mt at an average HM grade of 2.23%.

Heavy mineral concentrate ( HMC ) produced by the wet concentrator plant of 311kt.

) produced by the wet concentrator plant of 311kt. HMC fed into the mineral separation plant ( MSP ) of 297kt.

) of 297kt. MSP product recoveries of 101% for rutile, 101.5% for ilmenite and 84.5% for zircon.

[Note (1): Refer to Base Resources' announcement on 26 April 2023, "Quarterly Activities Report - March 2023".]

Forward looking statements

Forward looking statements

Certain statements in or in connection with this release contain or comprise forward looking statements. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with regard to future production and grades, capital cost, capacity, sales projections and financial performance and may be (but are not necessarily) identified by the use of phrases such as "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe" and "envisage". By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and may be outside Base Resources' control. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, fluctuations in product prices and exchange rates and business and operational risk management.

