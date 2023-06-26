Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
26.06.2023 | 08:10
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 26/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-06-26 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A        Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.06.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.08.2023                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  12.06.2023 - LT0000125981 DFDSTO        Buyback       VLN  
   24.07.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  14.06.2023 - VEF VEF1R             Buyback       RIG  
   27.06.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.06.2023 Storent Holdings          Initial       RIG  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.06.2023 Storent Holdings STOH110025A    Initial       RIG  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.06.2023 Robus Group ROBUS         Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.06.2023 Šiauliu bankas SABB107533A     Initial       VLN  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2023 Admiral Markets AS ADMB080027A   Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2023 Inbank INBB060029A         Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2023 Inbank INBB055031A         Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2023 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA       Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2023 Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T      Extraordinary    TLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Dividend ex-date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.06.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Coupon payment date VLN  
          LTGB006023B                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.06.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Maturity date    VLN  
          LTGB006023B                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.06.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.06.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Dividend record   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2023 LHV Group LHVB060030A       Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2023 mogo MOGO110024A          Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2023 Coop Pank CPAB055031A       Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited    Coupon payment date RIG  
          SUNB110024FA                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2023 UAB "Valstybes investicinis    Coupon payment date VLN  
          kapitalas" VIKA0282627A                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2023 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L       Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2023 ELMO Rent ELMO           Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2023 CleanR Grupa CRGBFLOT25FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2023 Coffee Address Holding       Coupon payment date RIG  
          COFAD090025FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2023 L. J. LINEN LINENFLOT24FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited    Coupon payment date RIG  
          SUNBFLOT25FA                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2023 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R  Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2023 Punktid Technologies PNKTD     Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2023 Hagen Bikes HAGEN         Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Dividend payment   RIG  
                           date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
