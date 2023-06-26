Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 26/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-06-26 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2023 - LT0000125981 DFDSTO Buyback VLN 24.07.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2023 - VEF VEF1R Buyback RIG 27.06.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.06.2023 Storent Holdings Initial RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.06.2023 Storent Holdings STOH110025A Initial RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2023 Robus Group ROBUS Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2023 Šiauliu bankas SABB107533A Initial VLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2023 Admiral Markets AS ADMB080027A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2023 Inbank INBB060029A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2023 Inbank INBB055031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2023 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2023 Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T Extraordinary TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB006023B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Maturity date VLN LTGB006023B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2023 LHV Group LHVB060030A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2023 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2023 Coop Pank CPAB055031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNB110024FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2023 UAB "Valstybes investicinis Coupon payment date VLN kapitalas" VIKA0282627A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2023 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2023 ELMO Rent ELMO Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2023 CleanR Grupa CRGBFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2023 Coffee Address Holding Coupon payment date RIG COFAD090025FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2023 L. J. LINEN LINENFLOT24FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNBFLOT25FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2023 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2023 Punktid Technologies PNKTD Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2023 Hagen Bikes HAGEN Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend payment RIG date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.