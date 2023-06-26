Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of Cline Scientific AB (350/23)

With effect from June 26, 2023, the subscription rights in Cline Scientific AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 07, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CLINE TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020539237 Order book ID: 296905 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB