Montag, 26.06.2023
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf “Krankenschein”!
WKN: A2P1JT | ISIN: SE0006758231 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
GlobeNewswire
26.06.2023 | 08:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of Cline Scientific AB (350/23)

With effect from June 26, 2023, the subscription rights in Cline Scientific AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including July 07, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   CLINE TR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020539237              
Order book ID:  296905                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
