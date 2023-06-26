The city of London has launched a tender process to install a GBP 3 million ($3.81 million) solar system on London Olympic Stadium, featuring an unspecified PV membrane.London Stadium 185, the company that runs the Olympic stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, has launched a tender to build a rooftop PV system on top of the stadium. The company says the project will require an investment of GBP 3 million, excluding value-added tax (VAT). "The contracting authority will procure and let the contract for a roof solar solution by means of a two stage competitive process with negotiation," ...

