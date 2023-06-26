UK-based developer Aura Power plans to build a 200 MW/800 MWh storage system in Maddaloni, southern Italy. It secured final approval for the project in early June.From pv magazine Italy Aura Power said in a recent statement that it plans to build a 200 MW/800 MWh storage project in Maddaloni, in the Italian southern province of Benevento. It said that it has already secured final approval for the project. The company said it expects to start construction in 2025. Italian law firm Legance and engineering company 3E Ingegneria will support Aura Power in the development of the facility. "Now the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...