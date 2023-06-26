Anzeige
Montag, 26.06.2023
WKN: A2PH52 | ISIN: EE3100145616 | Ticker-Symbol: DN31
26.06.23
08:00 Uhr
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
26.06.2023 | 10:10
Observation status of AS Baltika supplemented with additional reason

Nasdaq Tallinn decided on June 26, 2023 to supplement the basis of observation
status added to AS Baltika shares (BLT1T, ISIN code: EE3100145616) based on the
clause 3.5.4.6 of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations (Supervision
Rules). 

Based on sub-sections of the clause 3.5. of the Supervision Rules of Nasdaq
Tallinn, the exchange has the right to add an observation status to a share and
to the trading information displayed on the web site to draw the market
participants' attention to significant circumstances related to a security or
an issuer. 

According to Supervision Rules clause 3.5.4.6 the observation status can be
added in case of announcing the intention of making a takeover offer to the
shareholders of the issuer. 

On June 22, 2023, AS Baltika announced the planned merger, whereunder in the
framework of the merger, the main shareholder would also be considering
takeover of shares of the minority shareholders of AS Baltika (squeeze-out). 



The observation status applied to the company on March 27, 2020 is still in
force. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
