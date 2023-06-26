Observation status of AS Baltika supplemented with additional reason

Nasdaq Tallinn decided on June 26, 2023 to supplement the basis of observation status added to AS Baltika shares (BLT1T, ISIN code: EE3100145616) based on the clause 3.5.4.6 of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations (Supervision Rules). Based on sub-sections of the clause 3.5. of the Supervision Rules of Nasdaq Tallinn, the exchange has the right to add an observation status to a share and to the trading information displayed on the web site to draw the market participants' attention to significant circumstances related to a security or an issuer. According to Supervision Rules clause 3.5.4.6 the observation status can be added in case of announcing the intention of making a takeover offer to the shareholders of the issuer. On June 22, 2023, AS Baltika announced the planned merger, whereunder in the framework of the merger, the main shareholder would also be considering takeover of shares of the minority shareholders of AS Baltika (squeeze-out). The observation status applied to the company on March 27, 2020 is still in force. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.