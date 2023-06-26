Switzerland had its best year in terms of new PV deployment in 2022, with more than 1,000 MW of installed capacity, according to provisional statistics from Swissolar. At the end of December, the nation surpassed 4.6 GW of cumulative installed solar capacity.From pv magazine Germany Swissolar, the PV association of Switzerland, has published provisional figures on solar market development in 2022. It said that the country installed more the 1 GW of PV last year for the first time. The statistics confirm what was reported by SolarPower Europe in its "Global Market Outlook" report, which was released ...

