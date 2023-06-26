Barbie® x Kipling - Pink Mode: On!

LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the world set to be gripped by Barbiecore fever this summer, global bag and accessories brand Kipling is thrilled to launch its collaboration with the iconic fashion doll.

Featuring a range of effortless everyday styles, the Barbie x Kipling collection includes eight bags and two new accessories. With iconic detailing and finished in Barbie pink with a new shiny glaze, these are lightweight, optimistic must-haves with a fresh feel and a super-energetic mood.

Kipling's most wanted and bestseller styles include the Art lightweight tote and the compact Seoul backpack. Smaller-scale bags include the top handle Bina, cross-body Afia, shoulder bags Gabbie Mini and Ayda and the Creativity pouch. The collection is completed by the inclusion of the Yasemina waist-pack, the perfect option to complement your ensemble this summer.

Stand-out details include a playful mix of photorealistic Barbie dolls and Barbie logos, a Barbie logo tag and a silicone doll. Each bag is signed off with the classic Kipling roundel logo in the centre.

Kipling's much loved collectible furry monkey is covered in Barbie-pink fur, and wears a sun visor in playful homage to the fun-loving character.

The range is set to launch on July 13th, and will be available globally through Kipling stores, key retailers and online via kipling.com. Prices will range from 24 GBP to 127 GBP.

Link: https://www.kipling.com/uk-en/new-in/barbie-x-kipling-c11300/

About Kipling

Founded in 1987 in Antwerp, Belgium, Kipling crafts lightweight handbags, totes, backpacks, luggage and accessories combining quality, function and style. Kipling established itself as a global handbag brand by embodying a carefree spirit committed to lightening its step on the planet by reimagining designs, rethinking materials, repurposing energy, and reconnecting to people and the planet. Through its signature crinkled nylon and the iconic monkey keychain, Kipling delivers a practical, durable and versatile accessory in expressive colours and patterns all over the globe, so you can Live Light.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129322/Kipling.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/barbie-x-kipling---pink-mode-on-301861024.html